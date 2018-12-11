  • Rajasthan

Who will be next RBI governor? Twitter gives hilarious suggestions

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 5:08 PM

After Urjit Patel stepped down on Monday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, social networking site Twitter exploded with reactions from political leaders to experts to the usual suspects who keep finding humour in every big development.

Urjit Patel on Monday announced that he was stepping down from governor's position due to personal reasons

After Urjit Patel stepped down on Monday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, social networking site Twitter exploded with reactions from political leaders to experts to the usual suspects who keep finding humour in every big development.

Urjit Patel on Monday announced that he was stepping down from governor’s position due to personal reasons. Following the news, Twitter erupted with the question: Who will the next RBI governor?

Here are some hilarious suggestions from Twitteratis:

Meanwhile, a Twitter user also found the pun in the resignations announced by both Urjit Patel and Surjit Bhalla.

After Urjit Patel, Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) member Surjit Bhalla also announced his resignation. He said that he resigned as part-time member PMEAC on December 1.

Stock Market

TRENDING NOW

