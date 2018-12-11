Who will be next RBI governor? Twitter gives hilarious suggestions

Urjit Patel on Monday announced that he was stepping down from governor’s position due to personal reasons

After Urjit Patel stepped down on Monday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, social networking site Twitter exploded with reactions from political leaders to experts to the usual suspects who keep finding humour in every big development.

Here are some hilarious suggestions from Twitteratis:

Who will be the next RBI Governor?

Yogi Aditya Nath because he will rename dollar as rupee, then rupee value would be the same as of dollar and one more promise of modi govt would get fulfilled — zunaiddoctor (@zunaiddoctor) December 11, 2018

Rahul baba should be appointed actually.. Yaha se rupye daalo, waha se dollar niklega… ???? — crime master gogo (@vipul2777) December 10, 2018

Advani : Mujhe RBI governor hi bana do. — Saif (@Saif_HDS) December 10, 2018

Mallya to be extradited to be appointed to be RBI governor? ‘Cos Govt likes the naughtiest-boy-to-be-class-monitor the theory, no? — Prasanna S (@prasanna_s) December 10, 2018

Who will be the next RBI Governor ???? Anupam Kher

???? Arnub

???? Pallavi Joshi — chandrakant (@DearChandrakant) December 11, 2018

Pallavi Joshi. She is better than the best economists in the country; she is the only one who explained DeMon to the Nation. No other economist has been able to do that so far! — Discourse Hacker (@Shudraism) December 11, 2018

I think next RBI Governor will be Baba Ramdev???????????? pic.twitter.com/x0lBOEB5zw — Nadeem Ahmed Ansari (@NadeemAhmedAns6) December 10, 2018

Tajinder Bagga for RBI Governer. ????✌???? — St. Sinner (@retheeshraj10) December 10, 2018

Meanwhile, a Twitter user also found the pun in the resignations announced by both Urjit Patel and Surjit Bhalla.

Breaking: Surjit Bhalla has resigned from PM’s Economic Advisory Council. First Urjit, now Surjit. Is there anyone called Gurjit? — Rafale Punster ® (@Pun_Starr) December 11, 2018

After Urjit Patel, Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) member Surjit Bhalla also announced his resignation. He said that he resigned as part-time member PMEAC on December 1.