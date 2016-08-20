Who is Urjit Patel? Everything you want to know about Raghuram Rajan’s successor as RBI governor

Urjit Patel is credited for being the one who authored RBI’s recommendation on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), a landmark reform in the country’s monetary policy decision making. (PTI)

Urjit Patel will take over the reins from Raghuram Rajan at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after the latter’s term ends in September this year. Patel, 52, is currently the Deputy governor of RBI and is known to be very close to Rajan. He has been a deputy governor of the RBI since January 7, 2013. The announcement comes after months of wait and speculation on who would succed Rajan. Rajan had announced his decision to return to academics on June 18 this year, a step that had taken everyone by surprise. The call on who will succeed Rajan was finally taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in consultation with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

So, who is Urjit Patel? Patel is credited for being the one who authored RBI’s recommendation on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), a landmark reform in the country’s monetary policy decision making. Patel, who was appointed as Deputy Governor for three years in January 2013, got an extension in January this year. Just like Rajan, Patel is also known to be an ‘inflation warrior’. The fact that PM Modi has chosen him to replace Rajan assumes significance in the backdrop of the 4% inflation target that has been agreed upon between the central bank and the government. Patel is known to have helped drive changes that are considered to be among the most significant monetary policy reforms since India opened up its economy in 1991.

At present Patel is incharge of monetary policy, statistics and information management, economic policy research and deposit insurance among other key things. Besides the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Patel has worked in the government in the past. He has served as a Consultant to the Ministry of Power, Department of Economic Affairs from 1998 to 2001. Additionally he has been the Chief Policy Officer at IDFC. He has nearly two decades of experience in not only the financial sector, but also energy and infrastructure. In terms of academic qualifications, Patel holds a PhD in Economics from Yale University and is a graduate of the University of London and Oxford. Patel has in the past faced criticism from market participants. Since his mandate at RBI also includes managing money markets, some bankers and traders have cribbed that he kept liquidity tight at a time when the RBI was lowering rates, starving banks of cash.