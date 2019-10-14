Who is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-American economist who won Nobel Economics Prize

The prize is for creating experimental approach to alleviating global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee has won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics, along with the other two economists Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. The husband-wife duo of Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo created a record by winning the prestigious Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences. The prize is given for creating an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday. They share the prestigious award with American development economist Michael Kremer.

“This year’s Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty,” the Royal Swedish Academy said in a statement.

The Academy was founded in 1739 and has today about 440 Swedish and 175 foreign members. Membership in the Academy constitutes exclusive recognition of successful research achievements. The Academy appoints members of the Nobel Committee the working body, for a three-year term.

