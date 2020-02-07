Whisky, beer may cost up to 50% more in Goa; CM Sawant aims to make holiday spot as ‘education hub’

Goa Budget 2020-21: Pramod Sawant gave an outlay of Rs 21,056.35 crore in the Legislative Assembly, with a revenue surplus of Rs 353.61 crore.

Goa Budget 2020-21: If you see Goa as a place where you can only spend your holidays with friends and family, you may be wrong as the new state budget proposes to develop the state as a convention center and education hub. However, one of the charms of Goa – cheaper alcohol – will not be as glamorous as it has been for ages. Now you will have to shell out more money for your favourite drink as the Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has proposed to raise the excise duties and fee on the sale of liquor, with the hikes ranging from 20%-50% for all categories of liquor.

Presenting his maiden budget, Pramod Sawant gave an outlay of Rs 21,056.35 crore in the Legislative Assembly, with a revenue surplus of Rs 353.61 crore. The budget prioritised resumption of mining, development of tourism in the hinterland, medical and eco-tourism and increase in the ease of doing business in the state.

In another major decision, the government announced an apprentice scheme, to be implemented by the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation, for college students and graduates. In addition, a ‘Goa Institute of Future Transformation’ would also be set up on the lines of NITI Aayog.

Underlining the cash crunch of the state, Pramod Sawant said that 36.9 per cent of state’s earnings go towards salaries, wages, pension, gratuity, and grant-in-aid, 2 per cent goes towards subsidies and 12.7 per cent goes towards debt repayment and thus only 28.5 per cent remainder amount is left to be utilised towards development works and maintenance of existing infrastructure. Meanwhile, the state’s GDP (GSDP) estimates for 2019-20 is Rs 84,888.89 crore and Goa’s per capita income at current prices is Rs 5.02 lakh, which is the highest in the country. Also, the growth rate is approximately 10 per cent.