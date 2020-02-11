Where is the Swiss black money that Modi promised to bring back? Govt says, it doesn’t know

Undisclosed foreign investments amounting to over Rs 1550 crore have been detected in Panama Paper Leaks investigations.

Neither the government nor the private body, nobody has the data for the black money stacked in foreign accounts. In a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, the government said that it has no data if the amount deposited by the Indians in the Swiss Banks has decreased. However, fixing the issue of black money has been on the government’s priority list. Despite the lack of data, the government said that the Income Tax Department is taking relevant actions to curb the black money. “The Income Tax Department has taken continuous and concerted actions under the black money (Undisclosed Foreign Income & Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 since this Act came into force from 1 July 2015,” Anurag Singh Thakur, MoS, said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

By the end of 2019, notices have been issued in 422 cases under this Act, involving undisclosed foreign assets and income of over Rs 12,600 crore, he added. The opposition parties have been slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi by referring to a pre-2014 election speech, citing a chunk where he allegedly said that every person will get Rs 15 lakh once the black money in Swiss accounts come back to India. However, BJP leader Rajnath Singh had earlier clarified that PM Modi never said Rs 15 lakh will come (to accounts of people). He mentioned that the party had said that they will take action against black money and the action is being taken against black money.

