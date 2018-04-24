Where are the jobs? Not in India; unemployment rate doubles, jobs decline

The unemployment rate in the country rose from 3.39% in July 2017 to 6.23% in March 2018. (Image: Reuters)

Not only that unemployment rate in the country between July 2017 and April 2018 doubled, the number of jobs in the fiscal year 2017-18 declined to 406 million as compared to 406.7 million in the previous year too, data collected by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy show. The unemployment rate in the country rose from 3.39% in July 2017 to 6.23% in March 2018 and is projected to reach 6.75% in April 2018.

What’s notable here is that unemployment rate rises when the creation of jobs don’t keep pace with the number of people joining the workforce, jobs decline when even the existing ones vanish from the system. It can be understood that nearly 50% of India’s workforce is dependent on agriculture, and hence jobs suffer due to the volatility of the sector — drought, unseasonal rains, bad crop et al.

Data: CMIE

The unemployment rate between July 2017 and October 2017 rose significantly from 3.39% to 5.04%. It declined for two months — November and December to 4.76% and 4.78% respectively and started rising again from January 2018. Jobless growth is one of the major challenges the country is facing.

While economists flag concern over not enough jobs being created, the government rejects the worrying employment scenario, saying that there is lack of comprehensive jobs data. Rajiv Kumar, Vice-President of Niti Aayog said in January that there is “much better news on employment” contrary to CMIE data and the government think-tank will “very soon” release a report based on high-frequency data on job creation. The report has not been released yet.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got caught-up in controversy when he asked whether a pakoda seller, who could establish his little business due to the Mudra scheme, will be considered employed in this country. Controversy aside, the World Bank begs to differ. In a comprehensive report on India’s economy, it said that India needs to create a lot of salaried jobs (formal jobs) to meet the working population demands of this country and step up its growth to a middle-income country.