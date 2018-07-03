Where are jobs? PM Modi’s reply to criticism by opposition will make you sit up and take notice

PM Modi also shared an example of the latest international report on declining poverty in India.

Rejecting claims about lack of jobs in the country, Prime Minister Modi said that unavailability of accurate data on jobs is the real issue that needs to be addressed first. More than lack of jobs, the real issue is lack of data on jobs, Modi said. This is what’s giving the opposition an opportunity to blame the government and paint a picture of their choice, Modi said in an interview to Swarajya Magazine. India’s traditional matrix of measuring jobs needs updation at the earliest, he also said.

Citing the latest EPFO payroll data, he said that over 41 lakh formal jobs were created from September 2017 to April 2018, and more than 70 lakh jobs were created in the formal sector last year. This is in addition to the jobs created in the informal sector, which constitutes 80 percent of all jobs in the country, he said in the interview.

Furthermore, there are various kinds of startups and common service centres working across the country which employ thousands of youth, he said So, it’s important to take their contribution into account as well, he added.

PM Modi also shared an example of the latest international report on declining poverty in India. “Do you think that is possible without people having jobs?” he asked.

Modi further said that there are nearly 66 lakh enterprises which were registered from Independence till July last year. In just one year, 48 lakh new enterprises got registered, he said. “Will this not result in more formalisation and better jobs?,” he questioned.

Over 12 crore loans have been given under Mudra (micro loans) and even one loan would have created or supported means of livelihood for at least one person, he asked. He also talked about tremendous growth in railways, highways, airlines, and other such sectors which provided jobs to people during his government’s first four years of rule.

On being asked why his political opponents question the jobs data cited by the government, Modi said it is all due to a lack of consistency in the political debate around job creation.