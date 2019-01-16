Where are jobs? Piyush Goyal retorts: Modi govt created enough jobs, data fails to show real picture

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (Reuters)

Rejecting claims about rise in unemployment, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the existing methods to capture jobs data have failed to offer a real picture. The government has created enough jobs in the last five years, however, data sources were unable to adequately capture this trend, he also said at an event organised by CII.

“There is no system to collect data from unorganised sector, the self-employed and also a large section of female population who by choice do not work. Are they unemployed? There are various aspects to this that need to be looked into,” news agency PTI reported citing Piyush Goyal.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex off day’s high, Nifty above 10,900; Jet Airways down 7%

There is a key difference between the data available in the public domain and that with Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), he also said. The data needs to be made more robust in the informal sector, he noted.

He, however, noted that alternative job opportunities have surged and new sectors were encouraging self-employment, which any labour data has failed to take into account.

In the run-up to the elections, the Modi government has been facing constant criticism from the opposition parties on lack of enough job creation in nearly 5 years of its rule. Clarifying on the 15 million applications received by the railways for a small number of posts, Piyush Goyal said that such data is often used to highlight high rate of unemployment.

“The attraction and lure of government jobs in the traditional Indian context is extremely huge. People think if they get a government job, they are sorted for life they are permanent and, even if they misbehave and are found to be not good at their work, it does not matter, the unions will take care of the. That is the reality,” PTI reported him saying.