Where are jobs? Modi 2.0 to answer today as it readies to release withheld labour force data for FY18

Published: May 31, 2019 2:07:08 PM

The much awaited findings of the withheld labour data for FY18 would be released by the Modi government on Friday, bringing transparency to the employment situation in the country.

jobs, job sector, job industry, economyThe previous Modi government didn’t release the data, citing it as a draft report.

The much awaited findings of the withheld labour data for FY18 would be released by the Modi government on Friday, bringing transparency to the employment situation in the country. It comes at a time when a report leaked last January showed India’s unemployment rate rising to 6.1 percent, the highest level in at least 45 years in 2017-18. The previous Modi government didn’t release the data, citing it as a draft report. It would be the first comprehensive survey on the job scenario in the last government and it also accounts the effect of demonetisation on the economy. The periodic labour force data would be made public along with GDP numbers for the Q4FY19 and provisional estimates for full FY19. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release GDP data for Q4FY19 and full fiscal 2019 today amid concerns of slowdown hitting the economy, the numbers hold significance for new Modi government which was re-elected with a massive mandate in 2019 general elections.

Analysis of the NSSO’s Periodic Labour Force Survey FY18 data by The Indian Express shows that the male workforce was shrinking, with 28.6 crore males who were employed. It is the first instance of fall in male workforce since the last NSSO survey conducted pointed towards its rise from 21.9 crore in FY94 to 30.4 crore in FY12.

In January 2019, the acting chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), P C Mohanan and J V Meenakshi, Professor at the Delhi School of Economics, resigned from NSC protesting against the withholding of the NSSO’s Employment and Unemployment for FY18. Meanwhile, the government had recently passed an order clearing merge of CSO and NSSO into a single body, National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release GDP data for Q4FY19 and full fiscal 2019 on Friday. Amid concerns of slowdown hitting the economy, the numbers hold significance for new Modi government which was re-elected with a massive mandate in 2019 general elections.

