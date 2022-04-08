When will RBI raise repo rates? Experts assess what Shaktikanta Das-led MPC will do if inflation runs high

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent in its first monetary policy statement of FY 2023. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India has also voted unanimously to maintain an ‘accommodative’ stance. This is the 11th straight monetary policy where the MPC left the interest rates steady and maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance. Economists expect that in the next monetary policy, which will be held during 6-8 June, may see a change in policy stance, and later, a hike in interest rates in August policy meet. This time Shaktikanta Das-led MPC gave more priority to inflation over growth, economists said.

RBI may change stance to ‘neutral’ in June policy: Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank:

RBI has shifted towards hawkishness acknowledging the increasing upside risks to inflation. The withdrawal of accommodation tilt is clear by the normalisation of the effective policy corridor to pre covid levels of 50bps. We expect the MPC to change the policy stance to neutral in the June policy. The repo rate hikes will follow from August. We see 50bps repo rate hike in FY23.

RBI will withdraw accommodation if inflation gets too far from the target: Prasenjit Basu, Chief Economist, ICICI Securities

The MPC sensibly decided to keep monetary policy accommodative despite inflation being marginally above its tolerance band. Two good reasons justify the policy: (a) inflation is high partly because of (external) supply shocks, so reducing aggregate demand (through monetary tightening) will not address the issue; (b) there is a considerable output gap, with the economy having contracted 6.6% in FY21, and estimated to have grown 8.9% in FY22 (far from closing the gap, in an economy with potential growth of 7% annually). Staying accommodative is thus the right approach: loan growth needs to accelerate to enable a rebound in domestic demand, but the RBI will also withdraw accommodation tactically if inflation gets too far from the target.

RBI gives priority to inflation over growth: Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services

Amid new macro realities, the inflation forecast has been made more realistic at 5.7% from 4.5% earlier (Emkay: 5.8%+) with Brent at $100/bbl and higher commodity complex in general, which again adds bias to their move towards policy rationalization. The growth looks to be printing the lows of 7.2%, with further persistent slack. Inflation has been given more priority over growth. Overall, the policy calibration is well appreciated — crawling towards withdrawal of “ultra accommodation”, with policymakers making the liquidity normalisation long drawn multi-year process. However with reaction function pivoting back towards inflation over growth as policy priority, the policy bias is clear. The policy change in stance could formally change in the following policy, even as the RBI crawls gradually towards normalisation of liquidity. This also raises chances of rate hike commencing from Aug policy.

Hike in repo rates likely in August policy: Rahul Bajoria, MD & Chief India Economist, Barclays

While today’s moves were a surprise to us, as we were expecting the RBI to normalise the corridor between now and August, it’s more a shift in timing, rather than the action. As such, we still expect policy rate hikes of 50bp that will push the repo rate to 4.5% by end-2022, with the new SDF floor rising to 4.25%. We also think it now makes sense for the RBI to change its policy stance to neutral in the June policy meeting. Assuming that downside risks to growth have dissipated by then, we expect repo rate hikes to be announced from the August MPC meeting.

RBI ready to steer monetary policy out of crisis level accommodation: Prithviraj Srinivas, Chief Economist, Axis Capital

The RBI has changed its stance to “more hawkish” and the increase in inflation forecast is a bit more than expected. The review shows the RBI is ready to steer monetary policy out of crisis level accommodation.

Commitment to start withdrawal of liquidity from FY23: Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities

The policy decisions are in line with our expectation on repo rate and stance. The rate corridor has now effectively reduced to 25 bps compared to 65 bps earlier. The SDF window will become the new floor at 3.75% even as reverse repo rate is at 3.35%. The policy has decidedly shifted away from being dovish. RBI’s concern on inflation has increased significantly especially with the FY2023 average inflation estimate revised up to 5.7% from 4.5%. The concern on growth is relatively lower in this policy even as FY2023 GDP growth estimate has been lowered to 7.2% from 7.8%. Commitment has also been made to start withdrawal of liquidity from FY2023 and over the next few years. This policy strengthens our view that the first repo rate hike will be in the August policy. We expect the stance to be changed to “neutral” from “accommodative” in the June policy.

Policy rates likely to gradually inch up over medium-term: Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities

Despite a strong economic recovery and a less disruptive Omicron wave, the geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, commodity inflation, and oil prices sky-rocketing, RBI revised its inflation estimates for FY23 upwards to 5.7% from 4.5% earlier. GDP growth is likely to be impacted and expected at 7.2% for FY23 (vs 7.8% earlier). We believe, over the medium-term, policy rates are likely to gradually inch up.