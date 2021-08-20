  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wheat, rice prices showing declining trend: Govt

By: |
August 20, 2021 7:10 PM

The food ministry in a statement said the retail price of rice declined by 1.78 per cent to Rs 35.28 per kg on August 16 from Rs 35.92 per kg a month ago.

The ministry said it is "proactively pursuing policies which help in keeping inflation low, as reflected in the open market sale scheme (OMSS) policy of the year 2021-22".The ministry said it is "proactively pursuing policies which help in keeping inflation low, as reflected in the open market sale scheme (OMSS) policy of the year 2021-22".

Wheat and rice prices in wholesale and retail markets in the country showed a declining trend till August 16 this year compared to the month-ago period on market intervention, the government said on Friday.

The food ministry in a statement said the retail price of rice declined by 1.78 per cent to Rs 35.28 per kg on August 16 from Rs 35.92 per kg a month ago.

Related News

The wholesale price of rice also fell 2.17 per cent to Rs 3,030.6 per quintal from Rs 3,097.88 per quintal in the said period, it added.

In the case of wheat, retail prices dipped by 2.18 per cent to Rs 26.52 per kg on August 16 from Rs 27.11 per kg in the month-ago period.

The wholesale rate of wheat fell by 2.82 per cent to Rs 2,258.05 per quintal from Rs 2,323.52 per quintal in the said period.

The ministry said it is “proactively pursuing policies which help in keeping inflation low, as reflected in the open market sale scheme (OMSS) policy of the year 2021-22”.

Under OMSS, the government sells rice and wheat to bulk consumers at the reserve price.

About 9.84 lakh tonne of wheat and 4.13 lakh tonne of rice has been sold under OMSS till July this year, the statement added.

Do you know What is FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Wheat rice prices showing declining trend Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pitches for continued policy support to revive growth, monitoring inflation
2Govt forms panel to suggest ways to boost production, exports of handlooms
3Forex reserves decline USD 2.10 bn to USD 619.365 bn