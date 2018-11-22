What is Modi’s Saubhagya Yojana? Here’s what each household will get under 100% electrification scheme

During the announcement of the Saubhagya scheme, nearly 4.6 crore households were unelectrified. (Representation Image: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year announced 100% household electrification under the Saubhagya Scheme or Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana as India reached closer to achieving village electrification target. The budget for the scheme was Rs 16,320 crore.

Under a scheme launched in 2012, Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana, which was later changed to Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, the two governments of UPA-II and NDA-II achieved 100% village electrification by April this year.

A village was considered electrified if it got basic infrastructure distribution transformer and distribution lines and if electricity was made available to public places like panchayat office, health centres, schools community centres, dispensaries etc, and along with that, at least 10% households were given electricity connections.

To achieve next level of village electrification — connecting 100% households — the Narendra Modi government announced the Saubhagya Scheme on September 25, 2017. During the announcement of the scheme, nearly 4.6 crore households were unelectrified.

Initially, the deadline for providing electrical connection with these households was March 2019. The government later said that it can achieve the target ahead of the deadline by December this year.

Here’s what each household will get under 100% electrification scheme