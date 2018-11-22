What is Modi’s Saubhagya Yojana? Here’s what each household will get under 100% electrification scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year announced 100% household electrification under the Saubhagya Scheme or Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana as India reached closer to achieving village electrification target.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year announced 100% household electrification under the Saubhagya Scheme or Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana as India reached closer to achieving village electrification target. The budget for the scheme was Rs 16,320 crore.
Under a scheme launched in 2012, Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana, which was later changed to Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, the two governments of UPA-II and NDA-II achieved 100% village electrification by April this year.
A village was considered electrified if it got basic infrastructure distribution transformer and distribution lines and if electricity was made available to public places like panchayat office, health centres, schools community centres, dispensaries etc, and along with that, at least 10% households were given electricity connections.
To achieve next level of village electrification — connecting 100% households — the Narendra Modi government announced the Saubhagya Scheme on September 25, 2017. During the announcement of the scheme, nearly 4.6 crore households were unelectrified.
Initially, the deadline for providing electrical connection with these households was March 2019. The government later said that it can achieve the target ahead of the deadline by December this year.
Here’s what each household will get under 100% electrification scheme
- Saubhagya scheme will provide free electricity connections to all households to both above poverty line and poor families in rural areas and to poor families in urban areas.
- In villages/areas where electricity grid extension is not possible, households will be given Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) based standalone system. Along with that, the government may also provide power packs of 200 to 300 Wp (with battery bank) with up to five LED lights, one DC Fan, and one DC power plug.
- Even the poor households that are not registered under the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 will also get electricity connection on payment of Rs 500. This Rs 500 will be recovered in 10 instalments through electricity bill.
- In areas where electricity grid is available, the households will get service line cable, energy meter including pre-paid/smart meter, single point wiring, LED lamps etc.
- The Saubhagya scheme will not cover electricity bill defaulters and APL families in Urban areas.
