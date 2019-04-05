What is behind back-to-back RBI rate cuts

With RBI committed to providing adequate funds to the productive sector of the economy, it increased the quantum of SLR that can be eligible for computation of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR).

By Karthik Srinivasan

The 4:2 vote in favour of a 25-bps rate cut by the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI resulted in the central bank cutting rates for the second time this calendar year and in line with the wider market expectations.

The MPC maintained its neutral stance despite the lowering of the inflation trajectory and the growth estimates for FY20. While the year-on-year (y-o-y) CPI inflation print stood at 2.6% in February 2019, the forecasts for H2FY20 stood at of 3.5-3.8% for H2FY20, the MPC highlighted the inflationary risks stemming from probability of weak monsoons, uptick in food inflation during the summer months and uncertainty on outlook on crude oil prices.

At the same time, the GDP growth estimates were also revised downwards for FY20 to 7.2% (6.8-7.1% for H1 FY20 and 7.3-7.4% for H2 FY20) against 7.4% estimated earlier in February 2019.

We believe the measure opens space for further rate cut in course of the year, though the MPC may choose to pause in the next upcoming monetary policy and future rate actions would depend on data related to agricultural output from the rabi harvest, monsoon forecast and fiscal policies adopted by the new Centre, following the weak outlook for global growth and a need to provide impetus to domestic growth.

The second rate cut in the current calendar year is likely to prod banks to cut the lending rates to borrowers. However, we believe that despite an additional cut in policy rates, the transmission in banks’ lending rate will remain incomplete as the incremental build-up in their deposits continues to lag the credit growth and the interest rates on small savings continue at elevated levels.

Improvement in the systemic liquidity conditions will remain the key driver for improving the bank’s ability to effect a cut in their lending rates.

With RBI committed to providing adequate funds to the productive sector of the economy, it increased the quantum of SLR that can be eligible for computation of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR).

The banking systems holds an estimated excess SLR of around 7.8% as on March 15, 2019; part of which is required to meet the LCR norms. With deposits growing at a slower pace, the measure would reduce banks’ requirements to hold excess SLR for liquidity requirements and they can now redeploy the same in credit subject to their internal risk frameworks and adherence to capital adequacy requirements.

Despite a cut in policy rates, the yield on new 10-year government security increased by 5 bps to 7.33%, as the demand-supply mismatch is expected to continue for bonds. The large supply of bonds from Central as well as state governments and likely reduction in demand from banks because of increased portion of their SLR bond holdings now being eligible for liquidity coverage requirements. Though RBI stated that it will continue to take measures to improve liquidity conditions, clarity on continuity on open market purchase of bonds by RBI during FY20 and the extent of foreign capital inflows will remain key drivers for the bond yields apart from the inflation outlook.

Monthly instalments, which were expected to come down once the lending rates were linked to external benchmarks, however, the decision to defer would also dash the hopes of any major relief.

Given the liabilities for Indian banks are largely fixed rate in nature, in our view, increased depositor education to improve their acceptability of floating rate deposits needs to be done first before moving on to external benchmarking of loans and mitigate the interest rate risks for the banks.

Nonetheless, the proposal to improve the housing securitisation markets and create a secondary market corporate loans are positive announcements from long-term development in credit supply mechanism by attracting of wider set of investors.

With active markets for these assets and a wider investor base, the ability of exiting credit intermediaries to originate and sell down these loan assets could improve while freeing up their resources for fresh lending and enhancing credit supply to various sections of economy. We await the detailed RBI guidelines aimed to further strengthen the domestic financial and credit markets.

Going ahead, we expect the 10-year G-sec yield to trade in a band of 7.2-7.5% in the remainder of this quarter. An upward movement in crude oil prices or other geopolitical factors will remain as the key risk that could push up G-sec yields from the current levels, whereas any announcement on OMO purchases by RBI is expected to cool-off the yields.

The writer is Group head, financial sector ratings, Icra