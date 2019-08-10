West Bengal heads GDP growth rate recording 12.58 per cent during 2018-19, says Amit Mitra

Goa is at the bottom of the list with 0.47 per cent of GDP growth rate (Representational Image)

West Bengal is at the top of the list of states for GDP growth rate recording 12.58 per cent during 2018-19, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said on Saturday.

The feat was achieved by the state at a time when the country is going through a “deep recession”, he said.

“I am delighted to say that as per the Government of India’s ministry of statistics and programme implementation just-published table on GDP growth of states in 2018-19 West Bengal’s growth is the highest in the country at 12.58 per cent,” Mitra told newsmen here.

Bengal is followed by Andhra Pradesh which has recorded GDP growth of 11.02, Bihar with 10.53 and Telangana 10.5 per cent respectively. Goa is at the bottom of the list with 0.47 per cent growth rate, he said. “We are holding the baton and moving forward while the rest of the country is going through serious recession,” Mitra added.