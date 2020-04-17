West Bengal FM writes to Nirmala Sitharaman to allow corporate funds for COVID-19 from CSR kitty

By: |
Published: April 17, 2020 1:52:54 PM

Mitra's letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday echoed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent stand on the issue.

West Bengal FM, Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Mitra, Mamata Banerjee, covid 19 pandemic, CSR activityMitra stated that corporate social responsibility funds for COVID-19 are eligible to be treated as “CSR activity”.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has urged the central government to allow companies to contribute from their CSR kitty towards the emergency fund created by the state to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Mitra’s letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday echoed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent stand on the issue.

“West Bengal has set up a state emergency fund under the umbrella of the CM’s Relief Fund, exclusively for the purpose of combating the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. Referring to a circular of the ministry of corporate affairs, Mitra stated that corporate social responsibility funds for COVID-19 are eligible to be treated as “CSR activity”.

Related News

Mitra, however, added that there is confusion with regard to another ministry circular that said contribution to the CM’s Relief Fund or a fund created specifically by the state for the pandemic does not qualify as CSR activity. The Bengal minister said this will “seriously jeopardise” the state’s effort to raise funds for fighting the “catastrophic crisis” of gigantic scale and magnitude.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. West Bengal FM writes to Nirmala Sitharaman to allow corporate funds for COVID-19 from CSR kitty
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 crisis: Stimulus of 5% of GDP needed, says NITI Aayog
2Wheat procurement at MSP starts at a slow pace, arrivals low too
3Countering COVID-19: Nirmala Sitharaman meets PM Modi amid stimulus buzz