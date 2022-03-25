West Bengal creating enabling ecosystem for investments: WBIDC Chairman

The summit, to be organised jointly by the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and WBIDC, will see participation from domestic businesses and foreign entrepreneurs.

West Bengal is creating an ecosystem for industries to invest, and by relaxing compliance requirements it has made it easier for businesses to put in their capital, a senior state government official said on Friday.

In the run up to the Bengal Global Business Summit to be held on April 21-22, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) Chairman Rajiva Sinha said there is no dearth of infrastructure as the current state government has spent the first five years of its stint in developing infrastructure.

“We did not have much to market (in the past). Now we are proudly saying that we have the prowess to invite to invest,” he said.

Sinha said that state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly emphasised over the last 3-4 months that her three priorities are ‘industry, industry and industry’.

“This is the time when industries can come to Bengal, industries in Bengal can expand. Bengal can be seen as a sourcing and warehousing destination,” Sinha said.

Summing up his message to the investor community, Sinha said: “Welcome to Bengal and you will not be disappointed.”