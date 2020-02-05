WEF Davos: A new economic growth order for Africa

Globally, cross border investment finds its own home depending on returns which in turn depends on barriers to trade and invest.

By Dr Austine Sequeira

Publication of World Economic Outlook 2020 by International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit at Davos were two events that dominated the month of January 2020. The IMF review is an analysis of global economic developments by its in-house economists’ while the latter event is an annual, sponsored jamboree where one can speak his or her mind on wide-ranging and at times unrelated subjects like billionaire Mr Soros spoke about the Hindu nationalistic policies of PM Modi. Mr Soros and his fund managers know very well that they can’t make money in India like they do in the USA. They have so far desisted from big-ticket investment in India. Nevertheless, WEF Davos Summit 2020 has provided Mr Soros a reasonably low-cost platform to market himself and launch his entry into India. Whether the Indian Government will “take note” of Mr Soros’s WEF adventure is a matter of research. We have recently seen the world’s richest man Mr Jeff Bezos being snubbed by the India Commerce Minister for investing in Amazon India essentially to fund operating losses.

Globally, cross border investment finds its own home depending on returns which in turn depends on barriers to trade and invest. Latest IMF review harps on the downward revision of global economic growth due to ‘negative surprises” in major world economies including India and China. These negative surprises viz. social unrest in India, US-Iran tensions, trade barriers and now health scare in China, Brexit challenges to the UK and Europe etc are man-made rather than being natural catastrophes or products of market dynamics. It is, therefore, a leadership challenge to the world’s major economies to rise and reverse the anticipated .01 and .2 percentage point downward economic slowdown during year 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Advanced economies and the emerging economies of Asia and the Americas are projected to grow at 1.6 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively in 2020-21. Surprisingly, the growth trajectory in sub-Saharan Africa appears to have hit the wall for quite some years now.

The initial five years of this decade were dedicated to Africa, the world’s second-largest continent with the youngest average population of over 1.3 billion. The continent clocked a growth rate of 5.3 per cent during the decade 2000-2010. This made Africa a darling of the world. Not a single summit, seminar and event were complete without foretelling the African Growth story. The subject was milked intelligently by all and sundry by organising regional and sub-regional summits during 2011-2015. Since 2016, emerging and developing economies have been hogging the limelight because they seem to be contributing big to world economic growth.

Various analytical reports suggest that Africa has been growing 2 notches above the world growth rate of 1.6 per cent since 2015. Latest IMF review estimates the sub-Saharan growth to strengthen to 3.5 per cent in 2020-21 a little above 3.3 per cent in 2019 but a .01 and .02 percentage points lower than October 2019 estimates for years 2020 and 2021 respectively. The reasons cited for the downgrade in growth forecast for the near future is recurring floods in Eastern Africa, drought in Southern Africa and bad public debt book.

Nevertheless, there are a number of positives in the IMF economic review of sub-Saharan Africa. Firstly, gone are the days when manmade socio-political issues held the economy to ransom. African geography is seen to be economically evolving within the limitations of ethnic and demographic diversity. Baring 1-2 hotspots at West and Central parts, Africa is largely peaceful and politically stable. Democracy is taking shape in countries ruled by despots and it is being strengthened in various African countries with timely elections and peaceful transition of power to new elects. Secondly, on the economic front, majority of African Finance Ministers being IMF and AfDB returnees are tackling the public debt issue boldly by refusing cheap Lines of Credits (LoCs) offered by China and India and are busy setting up internal tax and compliance systems.

Time is a great leveller and African leaders have to realise that their collective growth rate during the foreseeable years of 2020-21 is just about 1.1 per cent lower than the emerging and developing economies. That’s not far behind given the untapped resource base and potential Africa has! Another advantage is that Africa does not need to invent the wheel of development but needs to follow the development modules of emerging and developed economies and avoid their mistakes. Large economies like that of Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya and Senegal are seen to be expanding within the confines of socialism after experiencing failures on PPP front.

Apart from infrastructure development and expansion of the manufacturing sector, regional integration is a major challenge facing the African countries. A number of states are economically unviable due to their geographical location and size. Regional groupings viz. ECOWAS, SADC, EAC, ECCAS, OAU etc have not been effective to build a common market place, reduce cross border tariffs and achieve economic growth. Expansion of infrastructure and setting up manufacturing units needs investment. However, African leaders do not need to go begging for investment. They need to initiate structural reforms at home and maintain fiscal prudence to facilitate investment. Within the list of top 10 FDI destinations in 2019 by UNCTAD, only three spots were occupied by Brazil, China and India. The rest on the list are advanced economies. World’s largest economy USA continues to attract most of the world’s FDI due to transparent investment climate, dynamic tax structure and lowest barriers for funds flow. This could perhaps be an eye-opener to African leaders.

(The author is Africa Expert & Corporate Consultant on African Markets. Views are personal)