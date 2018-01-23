WEF 2018: PM Narendra Modi reaches Davos, says will share vision for India’s engagement

Over 100 members of the international business community are expected to attend this interaction with the Prime Minister. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Davos on Monday ahead of his meetings at the World Economic Forum where he is expected to showcase India as an investment destination with ease of doing business. Modi’s visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the forum in two decades and will be marked by a reception for global business leaders on Tuesday evening. Over 100 members of the international business community are expected to attend this interaction with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will also deliver the keynote address at the forum Tuesday, and hold bilateral meetings with the Swiss President and the Prime Minister of Sweden. On the day the Prime Minister arrived, Davos was covered in a blanket of snow with alerts on an avalanche. Workers were seen busy trying to clear the roads clogged by traffic pile-ups. Indian officials said that many global CEOs and investors would be looking for cues on the reform path that the government will pursue. In a statement issued late Monday, Modi said he will share his vision for India’s future engagements with the international community during his trip.

Describing the theme of the forum, ‘Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World’ as “both thoughtful and apt”, the Prime Minister said that India’s engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become “truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres”. Modi also took to Twitter and in series of a tweets with ‘IndiaMeansBusiness’ hashtag, said, “At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India’s future engagement with the international community.” Apart from the Prime Minister, members of his delegation, who will engage with global investors in the Swiss ski resort include commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu, railway minister Piyush Goyal and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, besides senior government officials.