We will reserve 75% jobs for people of Haryana, says MP Dushyant Chautala

Chautala said that his party is working at the booth level to churn new talent under the programme ‘One Booth-10 Youth’ .

Haryana’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala has said that the party we will create a policy for reservation of 75% jobs, even in the private sector, for people of Haryana, the Indian Express reported.

“It is our first promise. Telangana has done it. Andhra Pradesh has it. Maharashtra has a demand for 80% reservation in private sector for Marathi-speaking people. Our youth is insecure. You see educated youth boarding buses daily to take some exam. But how many people get employment?,” Chautala, 30, the youngest ever Member of Parliament (MP) said.

JJP, which was launched in December last year after a split from Indian National Lok Dal, is fielding candidates in the Jind bypoll scheduled for January 28.

The reservation Chautala said will include everyone irrespective of gender. “ It has to be for each and every girl and boy who is educated. If we talk about Gurgaon today or the IT sector, you will see more women than men, and that is a change that people never thought would happen.”

JJP chief underscoring Haryana’s urgent need to create employment said that Masters, PhD degree holders and those who have cleared the NET examination were applying for jobs of peons, gardeners.

We have to create employment. There are about 17 lakh jobs in Gurgaon, but in how many of those positions are people from Haryana employed in? said Chautala.

Highlighting the presence of skilled labour in the state, the MP said that his party is working at the booth level to further churn new talent under the programme ‘One Booth-10 Youth’.

“It (the programme) will target all 17,000 booths of the state and create a dedicated workforce of 1,71,000 young, talented youth that will lead us in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections,” he said.

“We have around 1.71 crore voters, of which 92 lakh are below the age of 45. Until you give employment to people in your own state or train your own people to go to other states and get employed, you can never rise on the development scale,” Chautala added.