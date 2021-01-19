We should not go back to pre-pandemic world, says Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus

Yunus said COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that our financial institutions are designed in a wrong way as the people at the bottom of the pyramid are deprived of any financial services.
Nobel laureate and founder of Grameen Bank Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said we should not go back to the pre-pandemic world, which was impacted by global warming and extreme wealth concentration.
“We should not go back to the world that we are coming from – pre-pandemic days. Everybody is trying to go back to the economic situation of the pre-pandemic days,” Yunus said while speaking at a virtual event organised by Vivekanand Education Society’s Institute of Management Studies (VESIM) and Research for Resurgence Foundation (RFRF).