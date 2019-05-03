We are spot on inflation, says RBI; blames demonetisation for occasional glitches

By: |
Published: May 3, 2019 12:59:03 PM

In addition to a sharp dip in food inflation, deviations may also happen due to other variables including crude oil prices, RBI's report said.

inflation, wholesale inflation in march, retail inflation in march, WPI, CPI, wholesale inflation Index, WPI in march, food inflation, potato, onion, fruits, milk prices, vegetables, थोक महंगाई दर, थोक महंगाई, डब्ल्यूपीआई, खुदरा महंगाई, रिटेल महंगाई, खाद्य महंगाई, मार्च 2019 में थोक महंगाई दर, सब्जियों की थोक महंगाईThe prices decline further by nearly 20 per cent in the fourth quarter from the July peak, the report said.

Even as RBI’s inflation forecasts mostly remained on target, it missed them on two occasions due to unexpected shocks arising from food prices such as vegetables. The projection errors were first noticed following demonetisation and second between 2015 to 2017, when the prices of pulses dropped sharply after rising by 50 per cent, said a report by RBI’s Monetary Policy Department.

The report stated that during April to June 2016, vegetable prices rose only to stabilise by October 2016 ona cocunt of robust seasonal surge in the tomato prices. However, soon after demonetisation, a significant dip in the prices of vegetables was seen.

Also read: Economic growth may have slowed in 2018-19 due to lower private consumption, muted exports: Government

Similarly, the prices of pulses that rose by nearly 50 per cent between January 2015 to July 2016, began to ease in the third quarter of FY17. The prices declined further by nearly 20 per cent in the fourth quarter from the July-level, the report said.

This steep decline was in a stark contrast to the trends seen historically, the report also mentioned. Adequate rainfall, better supply side decisions taken by the government, increase in stock limit of pulses, higher MSPs, among others, were a few factors behind the sharp decline in the prices.

The divergence from actuals may occur on account of change in the initial conditions and rise in volatility in the baseline assumptions, the report added. In addition to a sharp dip in food inflation, deviations may also happen due to other variables including crude oil prices, it noted.

There is a significant correlation of forecast errors with the composition of the food items in the CPI basket, the RBI report said.

India took to an inflation-targeting mechanism to RBI monetary policy in 2016. A target of 4 per cent with a range of +/- 2 per cent for the period from August 2016 to March 2021 has been established as a medium-term inflation target by the government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. We are spot on inflation, says RBI; blames demonetisation for occasional glitches
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition