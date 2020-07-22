Water crisis: Need to shift from rice to millet cultivation, says Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO said Amitabh Kant also said millets are nutritious and rich in micro nutrients, particularly protein and calcium, and they must be used in safety net schemes for women and children.
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said there is a need to shift from rice to millet cultivation to reduce high water consumption. Kant also said millets are nutritious and rich in micro nutrients, particularly protein and calcium, and they must be used in safety net schemes for women and children.
“Fruitful interaction with States on promotion of millets. Millets are nutritious & rich in micro nutrients particularly protein & calcium. “We must use them in safety net schemes for women & children. Need to shift from rice to millet cultivation to reduce high water consumption,” he said in a tweet.
Kant was chairing a virtual meeting on National Consultation on Promotion of Millets. Representatives from states shared their experiences and deliberated on the possible pathways to include millets in schemes to promote nutritional security.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.