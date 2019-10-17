Watch Live: The Economist – India Summit 2019

The Economist – India Summit 2019 is being held in Mumbai. The summit, which is being organised by The Economist, will be graced by policymakers as well as business leaders from domestic and international companies, political and economic observers and commentators. The main focus of the ‘India Summit 2019’ is on India’s performance on socio-economic issues. There will be discussions on themes such as – ‘New India: towards equity and sustainability’, ‘Industry spotlight: what next?— Agriculture—The root of growth, Technology: time for a reality check’, ‘Healthcare: Health without wealth’, ‘Tackling inequality’, ‘Generating jobs’, ‘To privatise or not to privatise the banking sector?’, ‘Trade: How is India viewed on the global market?’, ‘The winds of change: towards renewable energy’, and ‘The infrastructure imperative: mending municipal mayhem’. Financial Express is live-streaming the event and you can watch it here or on our YouTube channel.

Watch Video: The Economist – India Summit 2019

Some of the eminent speakers include, British deputy high commissioner Crispin Simon, Prachi Mishra Chief India economist, Goldman Sachs, Ashok Dhawale National president, All India Kisan Sabha, Divya Maderna, Member of legislative assembly, Rajasthan, Ronnie Screwvala Co-founder and chairman, upGrad; co-founder, Swades Foundation, Rajesh Magow Co-founder and chief executive, MakeMyTrip, Amitabh Behar Chief executive, Oxfam India, Sanjay Jha National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, and others.