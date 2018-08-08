‘Waste recycling’ can boost Modi’s job creation dream; Union Minister tells how NITI Aayog can help

The minister also focussed on the need to fix short and long term targets in order to lessen reliance on non-renewable resources.(PTI)

Waste recycling is a Rs 5 lakh crore opportunity that can boost employment opportunities in the country. Considering the huge potential that this segment has, NITI Aayog should frame a policy in this regard, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday. The waste recycling policy can help in transforming the country’s economy, Nitin Gadkari said at NITI Aayog’s International Conference on “Sustainable Growth through Material Recycling: Policy Prescriptions.” There is a huge opportunity to convert waste into wealth, Ministry said in a release citing Road Transport, Highways, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister.

It can also help in eradication of poverty, Nitin Gadkari stated. The minister also focussed on the need to fix short and long term targets in order to lessen reliance on non-renewable resources and also reduce adverse effect on the environment. He also said that such a movement can help in sustainable development of the country and also ensure well being of its people.

Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant stressed on the government’s commitment towards waste recycling. He said that such a move will help all the key sectors of the economy to grow faster. He also said that the government is working towards taking country on a double-digit growth path.

Waste is huge problem in India

The problem of waste is huge in the country and it can only be solved through a holistic policy that takes other related ministries such as Highways, Urban Development in confidence, he added. Nitin Gadkari also said that his ministry has made it mandatory to make use of 10 percent plastic or rubber in construction of bitumen roads. A notification in this regard will be out in coming three-four days, PTI reported him saying on Monday.