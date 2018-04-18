You will live longer if you are better educated; here’s the proof

Men with a lower level of education live shorter lives. (Image: Reuters)

Men with a lower level of education live shorter lives, on average than their better educated fellow citizens, the international monetary fund has said. The reason for shorter lives has to a lot with the level of poverty and education. The longevity gap, which reflects inequality in access to health care, is higher in countries with lower levels of education.

“The longevity gap ranges from four years in Italy to 14 years in Hungary,” IMF said.

However, IMF also said that health gaps represent a huge loss for people and the countries where they live. Poor health leads to disruptions in employment, which results in lower lifetime earnings. Besides education, another key determinant of health is access to quality health services. “The poor often lack health coverage, and when covered, they tend to receive a lower quality of service.”

It said that many countries, like Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, Mexico, Thailand and Tunisia have expanded health coverage, and more can be done. However, there is ample room for all countries to reduce health inequality and improve the health of their people.