Vivad Se Vishwas now active; taxpayers find forms elaborate

The government on Wednesday night notified the forms and rules for the Direct Tax Vivad e Vishwas Act, 2020, and activated the online portal on Thursday to operationalise this direct tax dispute resolution scheme. However, experts said since the forms are elaborate, taxpayers would find it difficult to start the process immediately.

The scheme is significantly more beneficial if a taxpayer opts for it and pays due taxes before March 31. Though the scheme remains open thereafter, its terms would become a lot less attractive post the cut-off date.

“The government has notified the forms and rules merely 10 days before the due date. Therefore, practically, it may be extremely difficult both for taxpayers as well as designated authorities to examine all the cases and make payment on or before March 31,” Rakesh Nangia, chairman of Nangia Andersen Consulting, said.

Among the forms released by the department, form 1 seeks detailed information relating to the nature of tax arrears, assessment year, details of order and amount of arrears already paid. Further, the form provides the manner of computation of ‘tax payable’ under the scheme in different scenarios — declarations relating to disputed tax, TDS, TCS, disputed interest and disputed penalty or fee.

On receipt of the declaration form and undertaking in form 2, the designated authority would issue an order within a maximum of 15 days in form 3, directing the assesses to make payment. The assessee has been given 30 days for payment of the prescribed sum. The intimation of payment is required to be made in form 4, specifying the details of payment like the serial number of challan, date of payment and amount. Finally, the designated authority would issue a certificate in form 5, granting immunity and specifying details of dispute settlement.

Frank D’Souza, partner and leader of corporate and international tax at PwC India, said: “The forms and the rules are on expected lines. As per the notified rules, the declaration and the undertaking is to be filed online, and therefore, it will be important that the e-interface operates smoothly because of limited time in hand. Given the limited time to avail of the benefits before the March 31 deadline, it remains to be seen if the date would get extended.”

The scheme aims to resolve 4.83 lakh direct tax-related disputes for which appeals are pending at various levels. Tax arrears of about Rs. 9.32 lakh crore are stuck in these appeals as on November 31, 2019.

The scheme is designed to ensure that taxpayers avail of it before March 31 as the scheme becomes less attractive after the deadline. For payments made after March 31, 55% of the disputed tax (67.5% of disputed tax in case of search cases) will be payable for cases won by the assessee in the previous round. The amount would be 15% of the disputed penalty, interest or fee in case appeals are related to disputed penalty, interest or fee only.

Similarly, for cases won by the department earlier but payment being made by the taxpayer under the scheme after March 31, 110% of the disputed tax (135% of disputed tax in case of search cases) is payable even though penalty and interest portion is waived off. For cases related to only disputes in penalty, interest and fees, 30% of the disputed amount is payable.