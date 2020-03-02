Vivaad Se Vishwas is win-win opportunity to settle litigations; FM Sitharaman lists 2 advantages

The government has taken measures to cut down litigation and a similar scheme was announced in case of the indirect tax disputes, Nirmala Sitharaman also said.

The direct tax dispute resolution scheme is expected to help people in saving their time and money in fighting litigations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while moving the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Parliament. “The scheme will give settlement option to all those with disputed tax… This will be of great help because people spent a lot of time and money in settling cases,” news agency PTI reported Nirmala Sitharaman as saying. In various appellate forums such as Commissioner (Appeals), ITAT, High Courts, Supreme Court and Debt Recovery Tribunals nearly 4.83 lakh direct tax cases worth Rs 9.32 lakh crore.

The government has taken measures to cut down litigation and a similar scheme was announced in case of the indirect tax disputes, Nirmala Sitharaman also said. The taxpayers under the proposed scheme, taxpayers willing to settle disputes shall be allowed a complete waiver of interest and penalty if they pay the entire amount of tax in dispute by March 31 this year, following which a 10 per cent additional disputed tax shall have to be paid over and above the tax liability.

Further, where arrears relate to disputed interest or penalty only, then 25 per cent of disputed penalty or interest shall have to be paid if the payment is made by March 31, beyond which the same shall be enhanced to 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will link annual appraisals and postings of field officers with their performance in terms of collection under the ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme, news agency PTI reported citing a communication. An office memorandum from the CBDT, dated February 21, also said that collection outcomes would play a bigger role in the future postings of the field officers. The latest missive assumes significance as there have been concerns over alleged ‘tax terrorism’ and undue harassment of genuine taxpayers by tax officials. The economic growth is also slowing down.