Virus impact: Supreme Court stays HCs’ orders restraining tax recovery

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed orders of the High Courts of Kerala and Allahabad that had effectively restrained the authorities from recovering taxes, including the Goods and Services Tax, till April 6 in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. The apex court move came after the Centre contended that the HC orders would hit its revenue collections, which are of the order of Rs 2 lakh crore a month. Both the Allahabad and Kerala HCs in their interim orders on Thursday had directed the authorities to defer any proceedings relating to recovery, auction, eviction, and demolition, for two weeks till April.

The orders would have had a pan-India impact. A Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar stayed the orders of the HCs after solicitor general Tushar Mehta outlined the Centre’s position on the ongoing health emergency. The Centre stated that it is conscious of the difficulty faced by the people and would endeavour to evolve a mechanism to alleviate people’s hardships in this regard.

Questioning the jurisdiction of the HCs, the solicitor general argued that the HCs cannot pass such blanket orders to defer recovery proceedings by various tax authorities of Central and state governments as well as by banks under Section 14 of the SARFAESI Act, and this amounted to violation of the doctrine of separation of powers and encroachment upon functions of the executive. Besides, the HCs “have transgressed into the realm of taking a policy decision without any notice to the Government of India,” the petition by the ministry of finance, stated.

Mehta argued that the HCs ignored the mechanism for making online payment of taxes and the non-payment of taxes may lead to a severe crunch in cash flow and liquidity crisis.

“The directions of the High Courts will severely impact the monthly revenue collections of the government which are to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore without considering the fact that the government has to balance various factors including meetings its monthly expenditure commitments for the various governmental functions and dealing with the situation out of the coronavirus pandemic,” the ministry said. “…the government may find extremely difficult to run even its basic maintenance and development activities and pay salary to its crores of employees, pensioners, wage earners including armed forces, police, and health workers,” the petition stated.

The HCs failed to consider that even those who are financially capable of paying taxes in time would also wait till April 6 because the consequences of late payment such as late fee, penalty, interest etc. have been deferred and it has been the common experience that almost 90% of the taxes get paid only on the last date or one or two days before the last date, the Centre stated.