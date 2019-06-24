Viral Acharya’s resignation no surprise; the famous ‘wrath of markets’ speech had set the stage

After a spate of clashes with the government, the unconventional RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya\u2019s resignation comes as no surprise, but it may once again spark a discussion on the independence of RBI.\u00a0Viral Acharya\u2019s departure was anticipated for quite some time now; his now famous (or infamous) \u2018wrath of the markets\u2019 speech in October last year had set the stage for his exit, experts say. \u201cI think this resignation was well expected after his speech in October, where he warned of dire consequences for the central bank or for India if the independence of the central bank was threatened,\u201d noted economist Surjit Bhalla, Chairman, Oxus Investments, told CNBC TV18 after the Business Standard reported today morning that Viral Acharya had resigned as RBI Deputy Governor six months ahead of the end of his three-year term. \u201c It\u2019s really not that much of a surprise,\u201d Surjit Bhalla said. However, why he chose to quit now and not earlier, or not at the end of the term, is a question that remains unanswered. \u201cThe timing is a bit of a surprise to be honest. The speculation was that he would leave immediately after (former Governor Urjit Patel) left\u2026\u201d money market expert Ananth Narayan, Professor, SPJIMR, told CNBC TV18. \u201cThe fact that he stayed on for so long, is probably a surprise. The timing given that he has only six months left is a bit of a surprise,\u201d Ananth Narayan said. The \u2018Viral\u2019 speech RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya took the government head on in his speech on 26 October 2018, amid reports and rumours of RBI\u2019s rising tiff with the government over the central bank\u2019s independence. \u201cHis speech on 26 October last year, where he talked of \u2018wrath of markets\u2019 and independence of central banks, was what actually triggered the entire dispute between the RBI and the government in the public domain,\u201d Ananth Narayan said. In the speech, Viral Acharya had quoted the former chief of the Central Bank of Argentina to make his point about the consequences of tinkering with the autonomy of central banks. This had irked some. The usually calm billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had slammed Viral Acharya for talking about India in the same vein as Argentina in terms of fiscal situation. Viral Acharya, like the then Governor Urjit Patel, had took on the government for RBI\u2019s independence. His two speeches brought the differences between the RBI and the government out in the public domain. In his 26 October speech, Viral Acharya had said: \u201cGovernments that do not respect central bank independence will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution.\u201d The then Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg soon retorted, pointing out to low bond yields, soaring stock market, strong rupee and cheap crude oil price. The speech raised various important issues and made public the bone of contention between the RBI and the government. \u201cWhen he made the speech on October 26, he referred to a whole series of issues relating to central bank\u2019s independence. One of those was transfer of the so called excess capital on the RBI\u2019s books to the government,\u201d Ananth Narayan said. How much his resignation matters While Viral Acharya\u2019s resignation is not a surprise for the medium term, since he was always seen as the dissenting voice, this might raise questions on the independence of the RBI, Ananth Narayan said. \u201cBut the institution is big enough, the country is big enough, we will move on,\u201d he added. As for the market, Surjit Bhalla said there is no reason for the markets to be much affected by Viral Acharya\u2019s resignation. \u201cEven for two central bank governors, one whose term was not extended, and the other who resigned for personal reasons, the market was quite unaffected,\u201d Surjit Bhalla said referring to Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel, without naming them. \u201cI would expect the same, as this is after all the Deputy Governor. I wouldn\u2019t think of any reason for the market to be upset or not react to the basic fundamentals that are going up,\u201d he added. Where RBI goes from here What Viral Acharya\u2019s resignation probably means is that one dissenting voice on MPC moves on, which means future results in the MPC will be decided by 5:1 majority, particularly after the Budget, Ananth Narayan said. Nomura economist Sonal Varma echoed the sentiment. \u201cAt the margin, the composition of the MPC will likely become incrementally more dovish as Viral Acharya stood on the more hawkish side of the policy spectrum,\u201d Sonal Varma said. She expects the RBI\u2019s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote for another 25 basis points rate cut in August.