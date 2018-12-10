Vijay Mallya’s 1st reaction after big loss; says extradition order ‘unfortunate’, legal team will review case (Image: Reuters)

After facing a big loss at a UK court, Vijay Mallya called the decision to allow his extradition to India “unfortunate” and said that his legal team will review the case. The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London ordered Vijay Mallya’s extradition and said there were substantial “misrepresentations” in flamboyant billionaire’s characterisations of his financial dealings.

The decision by the court has come as a big win for the Narendra Modi government just a few months ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. The Indian authorities have been pursuing this case for nearly a year now. Vijay Mallya has 14 days to appeal the court’s judgement in the London High Court.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also reacted to the court’s decision and said that no one who cheats India will go scot-free in a tweet.

Great Day for India. No one who cheats India will go scot free.

The Judgement of UK’s Court is welcome. An offender benefited during the UPA. The NDA brings him to book. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 10, 2018

The rejecting the liquor baron’s attempts to prove that Indian prisons were not fit on human rights ground. There was “no ground at all” to believe that Vijay Mallya faces any risk in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail which has been recently “redecorated”, the UK said.

“He will have access to personal medical care to manage his diabetes and coronary problems… There was no ground at all to believe that he faces any risk at all (in jail),” the judge ruled.

Prior to the court proceedings, Vijay Mallya on December 5, tweeted about the settlement offer he has made in Karnataka High Court, which, he claims, would repay 100% of the principal loan amount taken from lenders.

On being asked where the money will come from, he replied that the assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate have enough value to repay everyone.