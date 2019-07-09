Vihaan Networks signs pact with Vietnam to develop digital villages

Vietnam, expressed interest in connecting unserved and underserved remote villages in Vietnam through solar-based cellular and broadband solution.

Telecom equipment and solutions provider Vihaan Networks Ltd (VNL) has inked a pact with Vietnam to offer solutions for advancing rural connectivity by developing digital villages in Vietnam’s underserved areas, the company said.

A visiting delegation, led by Phan Xuan Dung, MP, Chairman of Committee on Science, Technology and Environmental Affairs, Vietnam, expressed interest in connecting unserved and underserved remote villages in Vietnam through solar-based cellular and broadband solution — a similar model developed by VNL in Karenda, a village in Rajasthan, situated 80 km from Delhi.

Embassy of Vietnam has identified 150 remote villages, spread over six provinces to roll out mobile and broadband services in the first phase of its Digital Village programme, in partnership with VNL, it said.

“The first phase will cover parts of Vietnam, from the Mekong River Delta in the south all the way up to the north-eastern region, bringing connectivity to a total of 34,791 square kilometers of the country’s rural areas,” the VNL statement said.