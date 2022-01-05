Vibrant Gujarat summit to go ahead as scheduled; Covid protocols in place

“VGGIS-2022 will take place as per its predetermined schedule. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the three-day mega event on Monday, January 10. As far as Covid-19 precautions are concerned, all protocols will be followed,” a senior start government official said.

The Gujarat government will go ahead with the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investor Summit (VGGIS) as scheduled, even as Covid-19 cases rise across the country.

The government has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for all foreign guests participating in the event physically at Mahatma Mandir, the venue for the summit. The health department has arranged for RT-PCR tests of VIP guests at UN Mehta hospital, the official said.

“We have also set up an RT-PCR test facility at the entry point of the VGGIS venue in case some guests don’t have an RT-CPR report with them. Four teams of the state health department will be present with necessary medical equipment,” he said.

Any guest testing positive will be isolated immediately. Two isolation rooms have been reserved at Mahatma Mandir. If a VVIP guest tests positive, arrangements for their isolation will be made at UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.

Russian prime minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishstin, Mozambique president Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Mauritius prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Slovenian premier Janez Jansa will attend the summit in person.

Foreign ministers from 15 countries will participate the event. Moreover, governors of four nations have confirmed their participation for the inaugural ceremony to be held in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Bharti Mital, N Chandrasekharan, Ashok Hinduja and Harsh Goenka, will also attend the event.

Leading overseas industrialists like Tony Fountain, executive chairman of Nayara Energy; Toshihiro Suzuki, chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation; and Tadashi Maeda, governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation will also be in attendance.