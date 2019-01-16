Vibrant Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s biggest trade show in home state Gujarat

India’s biggest trade fest Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show with 2 lakh square meter of Exhibition Area and Stalls for Vibrant Gujarat 2019 is all set to begin.

In what has become the highlight of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summits held biennially, Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2019 (VGGTS) will begin from 17 January and will last till 22 January 2019 in Gandhinagar.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on the first day of the show’s commencement. It must be noted that till the 20th of January, the exhibition is reserved mostly for delegates taking part in Buyer-Seller Meets and Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets along with media and academia. Those interested can visit the exhibition from the second half the 20th of January.

The main goal of the exhibition aims to get multi-sector B2B engagements, wherein there will be, inter alia, Buyer – Seller Meets, Reverse Buyer – Seller Meets, Vendor Developments Programmes, Business Networking, Technology Assessment and Strategic Partnerships under one roof. The estimates say that over 1500 overseas and domestic buyers will be visiting the VGGTS 2019. Moreover, the Vendor Development Programme is also being organized to nurture “stronger synergies” between MSME and Large Scale Enterprises including PSUs.

The business through Buyer Seller Meet and Reverse Buyer Seller Meet is expected to reach nearly Rs. 2000 crore. Nearly 1.5 million visitors and about 3000 International Delegates from over 100 countries are expected to visit the Exhibition. Attractions like a replica of Statue of Unity, Bullet Train simulator, Farm-to-Fabric Pavilion and Fashion Show with a focus on ‘Make in India’ and Khadi await the visitors at the Trade Show.

Gujarat Chambers of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) is also supporting the fashion show which will be held at picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront on the evening of 19th January.

Other high points for the visitors include a tableau of Innovation and Technology, in particular Robotics and Laser Cutting. Most countries will participate in this and also Service Sectors including Medicare and Health, Audio Visual Services, ITES and Communication, are expected to participate.

So far, VGGTS 2019 will have 15 partner countries and countries such as France, South Korea, Canada, Poland, Japan, Thailand, The Netherlands, Sweden, South Africa, UAE, Uzbekistan, Norway, Czech Republic, Morocco and Australia will have their own pavilions. Moreover, an elaborate Africa Pavilion will have more than 25 African countries which will be representing the continent of Africa including two of the partner countries – South Africa and Morocco.

Visitors can also see pavilions exhibiting flagship initiatives of Government of India that include Ayushman Bharat, Digital India, Start-up India, Make In India, Sagarmala, and Indradhanush at the Trade Show.

The Government of Gujarat will be focussing on Exports, Trade and Investment Potential at Vibrant Gujarat 2019. The VGGTS will house some of the major pavilions such as Automobiles, Agro and Food Processing, Oil and Gas, E Mobility, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Banking and Finance, and Pharmaceuticals.

Sectors such as Bio Technology, Ceramics, Ports, Transport and Travel, Tourism and Hospitality, Logistics, Power and Renewable, Start-ups and Innovation, Textiles, Urban Infrastructure, Water Treatment and Environment, Education, Skill Development and Engineering are also included.

The State Government has also established an Exhibition Committee to look after the preparations for the VGGTS 2019, which is being coordinated by S.J Haider, Principal Secretary, Tourism.