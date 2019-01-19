Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: India Inc unveils grand plans

Suzuki Motor Corporation said it will commission its third plant at Gujarat by 2020

RIL to invest Rs 3 lakh crore

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani committed to investing Rs 3 lakh crore in various projects in the next 10 years in Gujarat, that may range from energy and petrochemical to new technology and digital business.

Without giving time lines, he said Jio and Reliance Retail, which has over 9,000 stores across the country, will launch a unique new e-commerce platform to empower and enrich 12 lakh small retailers and shopkeepers in Gujarat — which are part of over 3 crore community in India.

Suzuki’s 3rd plant in Gujarat by 2020

Suzuki Motor Corporation said it will commission its third plant at Gujarat by 2020 and will aggressively introduce new hybrid vehicles in India with technical support from Toyota. Toshihiro Suzuki, president, SMC also sought an enabling policy support from the government to further invest in localisation of components of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Suzuki is also currently constructing automotive lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant at Hansalpur in the state.

Tata plans lithium-ion battery plant

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said his group plans to invest in lithium ion battery manufacturing in Gujarat. He also said that group firm Tata Chemicals is looking to enhance its soda ash capacity to one million tonnes annually. At present, the company’s plant at Mithapur in Gujarat has a soda ash capacity of 8.2 lakh tonnes per annum. Stating that Gujarat is a very important state for the Tatas, he said the group’s revenue from the state last year was about Rs 18,000 crore.

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 15k cr

Aditya Birla Group plans to invest Rs15,000 crore in Gujarat over the next three years on capacity expansion and setting up of new units, its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said. The group will be making these investments in various business segments ranging from textiles and chemicals to mining and minerals. Birla said until now the group’s investments in Gujarat are of over `30,000 crore and counting. Elaborating the investment plans, he said, amongst major expansion are Grasim viscose staple fibre plant at Vilayat and Indian Rayon viscose filament yarn plant at Veraval.