Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit in May

VGGIS-2022 was to be held from 10th to 12th January but due to spike in the COVID-19 cases, especially in twin city Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, the state government had to postpone the high-profile biennial event.

In wake of continuous decline in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government is planning to host 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit (VGGIS) during the first week of May. VGGIS-2022 was to be held from 10th to 12th January but due to spike in the COVID-19 cases, especially in twin city Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, the state government had to postpone the high-profile biennial event. Now again the state government has started preparedness with a target to organise along with Gujarat Foundation Day (MAY -1) celebration.



Confirming the development, a senior official with the state industrial department said that all the concerned departments have been asked to initiate preparations for the VGGIS-2022. ”At present we have been told that the event is expected to be held during May. Final dates would be declared only after the confirmation of dates from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO),” said the official.



In a high-level meeting it was decided to hold the event during March but due to the budget session of the State Assembly, it was decided to club the event with the state’s 62nd foundation day, he said adding, “In the 9th edition as many as 16 nations joined as partner countries in the year 2019. As many as 27 nations joined as partner countries for the earlier schedule of the 10th edition. We are trying to increase the tally as the state government wants to project the VGGIS -2022 as the biggest ever event since its inception in the year 2003.”



State government machineries have come in action to confirm the visit of foreign leaders and industrialists who have confirmed to participate in the event earlier. For the January schedule foreign leaders including Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishstin, the Prime Minister of Russia, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, the president of Mozambique, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the prime minister of Mauritius, Sher Bahadur Daube, the prime minister of Nepal and Janez Jana, the prime minister of Slovenia consented to share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the grand inaugural ceremony. Now again their presence will be reconfirmed, said the official.



Similar exercises to reconfirm the presence of business tycoons will also be carried out, he added.