Vibrant Gujarat Global Investment Summit 2019 to celebrate Africa Day on January 19

In an effort to further deepen India-Africa trade ties, the 9th ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investment Summit 2019 will celebrate Africa Day on Jan 19, marking the trade ties between India and Africa.

Confirming this to Financial Express Online, sources said that, “As part of the 9th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019, a dedicated ‘Africa Day’ event is being organized on Jan 19, to provide a platform for global leaders and industry captains to come together to discuss the opportunities for strategic partnerships, trade and investments and further enhance the bilateral trade relations between India and Africa in general and Gujarat and Africa in particular.”

“Additionally, an exclusive Africa Pavilion will be setup in the Exhibition Area for African and Indian companies to showcase products and services of mutual interest,” sources added.

The Modi led government is looking at enhanced engagement with the African Union, African Regional Communities, African Development Bank, and above all bilaterally. The idea is to build upon the existing partnerships and create jobs & opportunities for all.

“Our peoples. Our priority is not just Africa, it is Africans,” pointed the source quoted above.

Till date as many as 32 African countries out of 54 have confirmed their participation in the summit.

At the trade show there will be an African Pavilion, featuring various projects’ progress carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Gujarat and over 20 African countries.

The state of Gujarat has a special connection with Africa as it exports to 51 of the 54 countries of Africa, which amounted to $ 19.6 bn during 2017-18. Total exports to African countries from Gujarat have more than doubled in the last four years and account for approximately 30% of Gujarat’s total export. Africa is home to about 3 million people of Indian origin, majority of them are from Gujarat.

For the first time on the Indian soil in July 2017, Gujarat hosted the meeting of African Development Bank providing a perfect platform for India and Africa for deepening their economic cooperation and partnership.

It may be recalled that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 during Jan 10-13 witnessed one of the largest participation from the African continent where more than 160 delegates participated from over 18 African countries. At that time an Africa Country seminar was organized during the Summit by the lndo­Africa Chamber of Commerce.

Development cooperation has become the key feature of India’s engagement with the continent. After South Asia, the African continent is the largest recipient of Indian overseas assistance. So far 181 Lines of Credit (LOC) have been extended to 41 countries for a total amount of nearly $ 11 bn, which is 42% of the total amount under LoCs.

During the Third India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi from Oct 26-30, 2015, India offered $10 bn dollars for development projects over the next five years. India has also offered grant assistance of $ 600 million and doubled the number of scholarships for Africa to 50,000.