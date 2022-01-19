Vagaries of weather drive near 13 lakh Maha farmers to crop insurance scheme

Significantly, grapes and mango have suffered in the last few days because of massive rains and hailstorms.

Around 12.54 lakh farmers in Maharashtra have registered for crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the Rabi season of 2021-22. According to senior officials of the State Agriculture Department, at least 44,000 additional farmers have opted for crop insurance this season, mainly due to the vagaries of weather in the state.Around 12.01 lakh farmers had registered for crop insurance under PMFBY in the 2020-21 Rabi season, Vinayak Awate, chief statistician, Maharashtra Agriculture Department said.

Farmers have deposited `677 crore worth premium with insurance companies for this Rabi season.Maharashtra farmers have become more responsive to insurance since the changing climatic conditions causing intermittent rains, hailstorms and changes in temperatures are all damaging crops, he explained.“Farmers are planning their crop taking the September and October rains and water availability into account.

This season, there has been a 172% rise in crop insurance among farmers of Hingoli district in the state while the response has been poor from farmers of Marathwada, Amravati and Pune divisions,” Awate said.The main crops of the rabi season include wheat, maize, gram, sesame, mustard, peas, oats, jowar and bajra.Significantly, grapes and mango have suffered in the last few days because of massive rains and hailstorms.

Tur has been damaged in almost all parts of the State due to massive rains a couple of weeks ago. Districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada have huge tracts under tur cultivation and farmers are expecting better returns this season. However, rains have damaged tur, wheat and orange in Nagpur, Amravati, and Wardha according to the reports.Unseasonal rains in September and October this year affected tur production in Latur and other districts of Marathwada by at least 20%.

Crop damage has been reported in 5,276 hectares in the state as of January 11, as a result of recent heavy rains, as per data released by the agriculture ministry. Of the total targeted area of 51.20 lakh hectares, Rabi sowing has been completed on 52.47 lakh hectares as of January 10 accounting for 102.59%, according to the state agriculture department report.