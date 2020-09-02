  • MORE MARKET STATS

V-shaped recovery? Manufacturing PMI in expansionary zone

By:
Published: September 2, 2020 8:44 AM

The recovery, however, drove up input price inflation to a 21-month peak.

Manufacturing PMI, V shaped economy, input price inflation, covid 19,indian economy

After four straight months of a Covid-induced contraction, Indian manufacturing grew in August, as fresh orders flowed in. Manufacturing PMI touched 52 in August, against 46 in July.

However, job shedding continues at
a strong rate despite easing from July.

