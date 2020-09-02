V-shaped recovery? Manufacturing PMI in expansionary zone

After four straight months of a Covid-induced contraction, Indian manufacturing grew in August, as fresh orders flowed in. Manufacturing PMI touched 52 in August, against 46 in July.

The recovery, however, drove up input price inflation to a 21-month peak. However, job shedding continues at

a strong rate despite easing from July.

