  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand CM invites Google CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in hill state; assures full cooperation

By: |
Published: July 22, 2020 6:51 PM

In an open letter to Sundar Pichai, Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is a preferred investment destination and it is ranked as the best hill state for ease of doing business in India.

uttarakhand, google ceo, sundar pichai, invest in indiaUttarakhand CM said that the state government is engaged in providing internet connectivity to all gram panchayats under Bharat Net project. (Bloomberg image)

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat today invited Google and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in Uttarakhand, assuring full support from the state government. In an open letter to Sundar Pichai, Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is a preferred investment destination and it is ranked as the best hill state for ease of doing business in India. Citing a high literacy rate, an abundance of skilled human resources, relatively less pollution and crime, proximity with Delhi NCR region, etc, the Uttarakhand CM added that the state government is engaged in providing internet connectivity to all gram panchayats under Bharat Net project.

Further in the letter, CM Rawat said that Uttarakhand has the potential to become a hub for setting up software development and training facilities, defence-automobile, medical, electronic device development and production facilities, rural BPOs, and especially data centres. Welcoming Google’s decision to invest $10 billion in India’s digital ecospace, he said that the move will give the much needed fillip to the economy and help in uplifting the quality of life in rural areas through digital interventions in areas such that health, agriculture, and education.

Related News

Highlighting the possibilities that working from remote locations have opened up for the IT sector in tier 2 and 3 cities, he insisted Google to consider Uttarakhand for his plans to invest in India. Recently, Google has announced to invest $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years. In another announcement, it also revealed plans for investing $4.5 billion in India’s mobile internet giant Reliance Jio to make affordable Android phones.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi recently had an interaction with Sundar Pichai which he said was extremely fruitful. They discussed ways to leverage technology for the benefit of India’s farmers and entrepreneurs. In a wide-ranging virtual discussion, they also discussed the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world and the new work culture that is stemming from the crisis.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Uttarakhand CM invites Google CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in hill state assures full cooperation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Modi’s dilemma: Lose votes or solve water crisis. Why it’s risky to convince farmers to change crops
2Govt gets new idea to again tap into RBI funds to prop up economy, learning from Indonesia this time
3Pandemic to bite deeply, GDP to shrink by 6 per cent in FY21: Report