Uttarakhand CM invites Google CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in hill state; assures full cooperation

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat today invited Google and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in Uttarakhand, assuring full support from the state government. In an open letter to Sundar Pichai, Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is a preferred investment destination and it is ranked as the best hill state for ease of doing business in India. Citing a high literacy rate, an abundance of skilled human resources, relatively less pollution and crime, proximity with Delhi NCR region, etc, the Uttarakhand CM added that the state government is engaged in providing internet connectivity to all gram panchayats under Bharat Net project.

Further in the letter, CM Rawat said that Uttarakhand has the potential to become a hub for setting up software development and training facilities, defence-automobile, medical, electronic device development and production facilities, rural BPOs, and especially data centres. Welcoming Google’s decision to invest $10 billion in India’s digital ecospace, he said that the move will give the much needed fillip to the economy and help in uplifting the quality of life in rural areas through digital interventions in areas such that health, agriculture, and education.

Highlighting the possibilities that working from remote locations have opened up for the IT sector in tier 2 and 3 cities, he insisted Google to consider Uttarakhand for his plans to invest in India. Recently, Google has announced to invest $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years. In another announcement, it also revealed plans for investing $4.5 billion in India’s mobile internet giant Reliance Jio to make affordable Android phones.

Dear @sundarpichai I invite @Google to explore opportunities, our state of Uttarakhand offers, especially for setting up of data-centers etc. We promise complete support of our government to help make it happen. pic.twitter.com/VfcRuzMJte — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi recently had an interaction with Sundar Pichai which he said was extremely fruitful. They discussed ways to leverage technology for the benefit of India’s farmers and entrepreneurs. In a wide-ranging virtual discussion, they also discussed the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world and the new work culture that is stemming from the crisis.