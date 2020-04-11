Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt to give 4.8 lakh daily wagers financial assistance during lockdown

The CM said those who did not have ration cards are also being covered under these schemes. (File image)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday released Rs 48,17,55,000 as “maintenance allowance” for 4,81,755 lakh daily wage labourers, including street vendors, auto drivers, rickshaw pullers, e-rickshaw drivers and porters working in mandis. This amount has been transferred through DBT to the bank account of each of the beneficiaries, who have been identified by the state urban development department.

While interacting with the beneficiaries through video conferencing, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government is providing food and maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 to the bank accounts of the needy persons during lockdown.

According to an official release, the government had earlier transferred Rs 1,000 each to the bank accounts of 35 lakh labourers and Rs 1,000 each to more than 11 lakh construction workers. More than 1.65 crore construction workers and daily wage labourers registered with Antyodaya Yojana, MNREGA and the labour department are also being provided free ration for one month.

The chief minister said Rs 1,000 is being sent to the accounts of 20.37 lakh labourers registered with the state labour department through the DBT and added that the government has made arrangements to give 2.34 crore farmers Rs 2,000 per month for the next three months. Apart from this, Rs 500 per month is being given in Jan Dhan accounts for three months and under the Ujjwala scheme, LPG is being provided for three months.

The CM said those who did not have ration cards are also being covered under these schemes.