Uttar Pradesh to replace 40L conventional power meters with smart ones

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) on Thursday signed an MoU to replace 40 lakh conventional electricity meters with smart ones. This move of UPPCL, in association with Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), seeks to address the state’s power woes and ensure customer convenience.

“This will result in controlling power theft and enable customers to check their usage and generate bill through their mobiles. In addition, consumers will be rid of manual errors in meter reading and be able to pay their bills easily through their mobile phones,” UP power minister Shrikant Sharma said.

Implementing the smart meter programme is one of the operational performance parameters of the Centre’s UDAY scheme.

UPPCL chairman Alok Kumar said as per the MoU, EESL will invest Rs 2,600 crore, enabling discoms to Rs 8,000 crore in eight years. “The programme is expected to significantly improve the discoms’ billing efficiency and consumer satisfaction through better complaint management, faster restoration of outages and improvement in system stability, reliability and transparency,” he said.