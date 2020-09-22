Uttar Pradesh to generate 12,734 MW power by 2022

Similarly, the Rs 6,011.83-crore 660 MW Harduaganj thermal project of UP Vidyut Utpadan Nigam will also start generation by December.

The Uttar Pradesh government is working overtime to meet the increasing power demand. By 2022, the state’s own power stations would be able to generate 12,734 MW. While the state currently generates 5,474 MW, the upcoming power stations will add another 7,260 MW by 2022. Of this, 1,320 MW power generated will be commissioned by the end of this year.

Of the two units of 660 MW each, being built at Meja — a Rs 12,176-crore joint venture project with NTPC — one unit has already been commissioned in April last year, while the other will start from the first week of October. Similarly, the Rs 6,011.83-crore 660 MW Harduaganj thermal project of UP Vidyut Utpadan Nigam will also start generation by December.

The other projects that would start power generation by the end of 2021 or early 2022 include the two units of 660 MW each at Obra-C, being built at a cost of Rs 10,416 crore, two units of 660 MW at Jawaharpur thermal project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 10,566 crore.

“Power evacuation from the Rs 5,816.70-crore 600 MW Panki thermal power project will start in December 2021, while the three units of the Rs 17,237.80-crore Ghatampur project, a joint venture project with Neyveli Lignite Corporation, will also start from May 2022. The project will generate 1,980 MW of energy,” said an official of Utpadan Nigam, requesting anonymity.

“Work on all these projects has got delayed by six months due to Covid-19, but we are ensuring that they make it by the new deadlines,” he added.

While reviewing the progress of the projects, Uttar Pradesh energy minister Shrikant Sharma directed officials of Utpadan Nigam to complete the work of all the under-construction units on time so that the state can become self-sufficient in energy.

Of the total 12,734 MW capacity addition, 3,300 MW would be from the JV projects, while 9,434 MW power would be generated by the Utpadan Nigam projects.

“With the commencement of these projects, we will be able to fulfil our promise of giving adequate and uninterrupted power to all,” the minister said

While recently (on September 16), Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation broke all previous records and catered to a peak power demand of 23,867 MW, the highest ever, the demand is expected to increase by another 3000 MW by next summer. “Demand is expected to touch 26,500 MW by the summer of 2021 and we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that we have adequate power. While work on our own under- construction generating stations is on, we are also in talks to import power to meet the increased demand,” said the official, adding that the state would also increase the import quota from the 12300 MW at present to 14,000 MW next year.

The transmission capacity is also being increased from the existing 24,500 MW to 28,000 MW by next year. “The installation work for the 50 new substations will be completed in a time-bound manner by June 2021. This will help consumers with unnecessary tripping of voltage,” the minister said, adding that the state government was working to set up transmission infrastructure to meet the demand of 31,500 MW, expected by 2025.