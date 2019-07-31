Uttar Pradesh lost Rs 19 crores due to flawed deal with Torrent Power: CAG

The CAG said contrary to the Uttar Pradesh Electricity (Duty) Act, 1952, the agreement permitted Torrent Power to pay electricity duty after realisation from customers and not at the time of sale.

Uttar Pradesh failed to realise Rs 19.38 crore as it had signed an agreement with Torrent Power, which contravened an act of the legislature, the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of India said in a latest report.

Uttar Pradesh state-owned power distribution company (discom) Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam had signed an agreement with Torrent Power in May 2009, making it an distribution franchise in the Agra urban area for 20 years.

The CAG said contrary to the Uttar Pradesh Electricity (Duty) Act, 1952, the agreement permitted Torrent Power to pay electricity duty after realisation from customers and not at the time of sale. Accordingly, Torrent Power has deposited Rs 273 crore as electricity duty between April 2010 and March 2017, against the payable amount of Rs 285.42 crore.

The state also lost an interest of Rs 6.97 crore on the foregone amount in that period. The CAG, in its report tabled in the Parliament on July 19, said that aforementioned act required licensees to levy electricity duty on the energy sold to their consumers and ‘no agreement can run contrary to an Act of the legislature’. Even state-run discoms invariably deposit the electricity duty on the basis of energy sold, and the franchisee of a discom cannot do otherwise, it added.