Uttar Pradesh govt identifies 5 sectors for $1-trillion economy push

The chief minister said after the success of two ground-breaking ceremonies the state is preparing to hold a third ground-breaking ceremony in which investments worth Rs 65,000 crore would start rolling in.

The Yogi Adityanath government has identified five major sectors — infrastructure development, industry, agriculture, urban development and service sectors — to power Uttar Pradesh’s march towards becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2024.

Talking to mediapersons, the chief minister said, “We have decided to activate each of the 75 districts to achieve the $1 trillion goal. The district authorities have been asked to release their own growth rate and go for a fresh mapping of their area.”

Claiming that the government is going all out to promote MSMEs through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme and setting up clusters for export, the chief minister said.

UP already has clusters in 57 districts to promote local products.

These clusters include ones in Bhadoi, which is renowned for carpet manufacturing, Ferozabad, for glassware, Moradabad, for brass-ware, Lucknow, for chickan work and zardozi, Varanasi and Azamgarh, for silk.

“We have also decided to set up food processing plants to deal with excess production of potatoes. The first one would come up in Agra on the lines of those in Peru. To deal with the excess production of sugarcane, the government has decided to set up ethanol plants in sugar mills,” Adityanath said.

“The government is also trying to improve facilities such as electricity, drinking water, sewage and law and order to help entrepreneurs. We have also linked export units with banks, which has shown a good result with an increase in the CD ratio which could soon touch 60%,” the chief minister said.

Talking about the upcoming defence corridor, he said the government has identified a land bank of 5,000 hectare in all the six nodes and a Korean company has shown interest in setting up units in three nodes.

“In 30 months of our coming to power, the government has created over 2.60 lakh government jobs and in the remaining 30 months two lakh more government jobs would be created,” he said, adding that 3 lakh youth have also been hired by the industry in the last 30 months.