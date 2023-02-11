Uttar Pradesh a major destination for FDI in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India’s rapid growth is a critical driver of world prosperity now, and pitched Uttar Pradesh as a major destination for foreign investment in the country.

“If India is a bright spot for the world, it is Uttar Pradesh which is driving the growth of India,” he said at the inaugural session of the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow.

The Prime Minister said India now is driven by an aspirational society. “Today, the aspirations of the society of India are giving a push to the governments. And, these aspirations are also bringing speed to developmental work. Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction.”

Also Read PM Modi urges businesses to utilise the government’s food processing PLI scheme

Modi said Uttar Pradesh was once known as a “BIMARU” state, referring to an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. “BIMARU” also means sick in Hindi.

But the state now inspires hope. “Within five or six years, UP has established a new identity for itself,” he said, indirectly referring to this period under a BJP government in the state.

“Now, UP is being identified by good governance. Now, UP is being identified by better law and order, peace and stability. Now, wealth creators here will get new opportunities,” Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh, with its ambitious plan to raise its gross state domestic product to $1 trillion, is aggressively seeking private investments to boost aggregate demand in the state. The focus is propping up both consumption and investment demand, and upgrading the state’s physical infrastructure to attract investors – domestic and foreign.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the summit launch.

(with inputs from PTI)