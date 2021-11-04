  • MORE MARKET STATS

USTR Tai, Commerce Minister Goyal to take comprehensive look at bilateral trade relationship

November 04, 2021 9:05 AM

"They also shared perspectives on how to reach meaningful outcomes at the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12)," statement from the Office of the USTRadded.

The WTO conference will be held from November 30 to December 3.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have held a virtual meeting, discussing ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship and ensure future success of the trade policy forums.

“Ambassador Tai and Minister Goyal looked forward to their upcoming meetings in New Delhi (November 22-23), and agreed to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship and ensure the future success of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum,” read a statement from the Office of the USTR after the meeting on Wednesday.

