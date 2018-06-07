US sanctions on Iran: India sends delegation to assess mood in EU

To assess the mood of the nations in the European Union with regard to the impending US sanctions on Iran, a joint team of the finance ministry and the petroleum and natural gas ministry has been sent to meet officials in these countries. (Reuters)

To assess the mood of the nations in the European Union with regard to the impending US sanctions on Iran, a joint team of the finance ministry and the petroleum and natural gas ministry has been sent to meet officials in these countries. According to a top government official, the team will be studying responses from various sources. “We should remain aware of what the world is thinking,” said the official.

Though the European nations have said they will not adhere to the US sanctions, India does not want to keep any stone unturned. “The last time when US had imposed sanctions, Europe followed. We want to be prepared for a repeat scenario,” said the official.

Currently, India pays Iran in euros through European banking channels and if European nations are not part of the sanction, it can continue to pay through the same channel. There is still time before sanctions are actually imposed.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is adopting a wait-and-watch policy regarding its crude imports from Iran in case the US goes ahead with the sanction. “It is too early to comment on the Iran issue.”