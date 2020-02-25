US Prez Donald Trump complaints again; says, India is probably highest tariff nation in world

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (Courtesy: AP photo)

US President Donald Trump has complained again about the high tariffs imposed by India. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, he said: “India is probably the highest tariff nation in the world… We have to stop that… I think we are understanding each other.” India and the US are crucial markets to each other with each importing and exporting many commodities. Speaking about one of the major point of contention between India and America, President Trump said: “Harley Davidson has to pay tremendous tariffs in India. When India sends motorcycles to the US, there is virtually no tariffs. For the most part, there are absolutely no tariffs. I just said that is unfair and we are working it out.” India currently levies a 50% import duty on some of Harley Davidson motorcycles models and the same has been a major pain point for the US.

India and the US are at loggerheads due to trade deal issues with the US pushing for better access to India’s dairy market. The country also looks at an export boost of items such as frozen poultry, dairy and farm goods like berries etc, according to a recent CARE Ratings report. Among the other demands of the US, it also wants the removal of tariffs on medical devices that are made in the US.

Also, the US wants a withdrawal of retaliatory tariffs on over 25 products which originate or are exported from the United States.

India’s stance towards protecting own interests has been growing and the same has posed a major barrier to trade talks between the two countries. Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s India visit, some American officials said that while the US will continue with the trade talks, Indian tariff proposals to strengthen the country’s domestic manufacturing under Make in India initiative will make it even more difficult, Reuters reported last week.