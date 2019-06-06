US President Donald Trump to take China tariffs decision “right after G20”

Published: June 6, 2019 8:18:42 PM

While Trump said on Thursday that talks with China were ongoing, no face-to-face meetings have been held since May 10, the day he sharply increased tariffs on a $200 billion list of Chinese goods to 25%, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

Tensions between the world?s two largest economies have risen sharply since talks aimed at ending a festering trade war broke down in early May.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would make a decision about whether to impose a further series of tariffs on Chinese goods after meeting his Chinese counterpart at the G-20 meeting in Japan later this month. Trump earlier threatened to hit China with tariffs on “at least” another $300 billion worth of goods, but said he thought both China and Mexico wanted to make deals in their trade disputes with the United States.

“I will make that decision I would say over the next few weeks, probably right after the G20,” Trump said ahead of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Normandy, where they attended a ceremony for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

"One way or another I'll make that decision after the G20. I'll be meeting with President Xi (Jinping) and we will see what happens," Trump said.

