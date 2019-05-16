US-Iran tensions: Pakistan asks all sides to show restraint

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 9:33:24 PM

Pakistan Thursday described the developments in the Persian Gulf as "disturbing" and asked all sides to show restraint as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict.

The issues between US and Iran should be resolved through negotiations and talks as war was not an option, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

Pakistan Thursday described the developments in the Persian Gulf as “disturbing” and asked all sides to show restraint as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict.

“The US decision to deploy aircraft carrier and bombers has added to the tensions and the existing precarious security situation in Middle East. We expect all sides to show restraint as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict,” Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

He said the issues between US and Iran should be resolved through negotiations and talks as war was not an option.

Responding to a question, Faisal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State meeting being held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would pay an official visit to Bishkek from May 21 to 22 to participate in the SCO Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

Faisal said that the issue of deportation of Pakistani nationals from US has been part of the bilateral agenda between the two countries for quite some time.

He said Pakistan’s position has been consistent and clear that only those individuals can be deported to Pakistan who have exhausted all legal remedies to stay in the US and have also been duly verified by the government of Pakistan as Pakistani nationals.

He also confirmed that around 50 deported Pakistani arrived in Islamabad through a chartered flight on Wednesday.

Faisal clarified that the interior ministry and Chinese Embassy were jointly working towards streamlining the procedures for marriages involving Chinese and Pakistani nationals.

He said a probe was going on against those involved in fake marriages but said that there were no reports regarding trafficking of women from Pakistan for organ harvesting.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. US-Iran tensions: Pakistan asks all sides to show restraint
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition